S. Korea Has Highest Proportion of Low-paid Female Workers in OECD

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has the highest proportion of low-paid female employees among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).According to OECD data from 2017, 35-point-three percent of female workers in South Korea were being paid low wages.OECD defines "low-paid” workers as those receiving wages that are less than two-thirds of the median income for workers.South Korea ranked first in the 2017 data which compared eight member nations that had relevant data for the year.The country’s figure is much higher than that of the United States, which ranked second with 29-point-07 percent. The OECD average was 20-point-01 percent.Although the proportion of low-paid female employees in South Korea is steadily declining from 45-point-77 percent in 2000, the country still ranks first throughout the 2000s.