Trump Delays Increase in Tariffs on Chinese Goods

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, initially scheduled for later this week, due to progress in trade talks.The president tweeted on Sunday that progress had been made on a host of divisive areas including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services and currency.Trump had planned to increase tariffs from ten to 25 percent on 200 billion dollars of Chinese imports into the United States if a deal was not reached between the two countries by Friday.Trump hinted that if additional progress is made, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would seal a deal, adding that a meeting could take place at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.