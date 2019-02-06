S. Korea Lifts FMD Movement Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has lifted a standstill order to contain the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease(FMD).With no additional reports of foot-and-mouth disease for weeks, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Monday it made the decision as animals within three kilometers of the farms where the FMD breakout was reported have shown no related symptoms.The government lifted the ban on the movement of animals nationwide earlier this month, excluding farms within a three-kilometer quarantine area in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province and Chungju in North Chungcheong Province.In addition, the ministry downgraded the current FMD alert to the second lowest level of a four-tier system.