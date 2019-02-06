S. Korea's Air Force to Fly Aerobatic Team Ahead of Centennial Event

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Air Force plans to fly its aerobatic team over the Gwanghwamun area in downtown Seoul on Monday, in preparations for a ceremony to mark the centennial of the March First Independence Movement this week.According to the Air Force on Sunday, the flight display team known as the "Black Eagles" will run practice flights between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., then again between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.The practice flights are in relation to the government's official ceremony on Friday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the movement seeking Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule on March first, 1919.The Air Force asked the public for understanding of possible noise from the practice.