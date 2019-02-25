Trump to Leave for Hanoi Monday; Kim Jong-un on His Way by Train

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump will leave for Hanoi on Monday for his second summit with Kim Jong-un. The North Korean leader is headed to the Vietnamese capital on a special train.Albert Kim has more.Report: Ahead of the second U.S.-North Korea summit set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi, a special train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is traveling across China for a second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.The train, which departed Pyongyang at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, was spotted passing through Tianjin in northern China on Sunday.Kim's train, running at 60 to 70 kilometers per hour, is expected to cross the Chinese border into Vietnam on Tuesday morning.There was speculation that Kim may drop by in Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but his train did not stop by the Chinese capital.Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump will leave Washington early on Monday local time.Trump tweeted on Sunday he believes North Korea could become a "great economic power" without nuclear weapons and that he and Kim expect a continuation of the progress made at their first summit in Singapore.According to Trump, the Chinese president has been "very helpful" in supporting his meeting with the North Korean leader.Trump also tweeted the last thing China wants are large scale nuclear weapons next door, adding sanctions placed on the North Korean border by China and Russia have been very helpful.Albert Kim, KBS World Radio News.