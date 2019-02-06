Ultrafine Dust Advisories Issued for Seoul, Eastern Gyeonggi Province

Photo : YONHAP News

An ultrafine dust advisory has been issued for Seoul and eastern Gyeonggi Province due to a thick blanket of dust particles that is continuing to cover much of South Korea on Monday.Seoul City issued the advisory as of 10:00 a.m., and Gyeonggi Province issued advisories for the eastern areas of Namyangju, Guri, Gwangju, Seongnam, Hanam, Gapyeong and Yangpyeong as of 8:00 a.m.The ultrafine dust advisory is issued when the average ultrafine dust particle level rises above 75 micrograms per cubic meter for at least two hours in a region.