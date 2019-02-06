Gov't to Take Stern Measures Against Private Kindergartens Failing to Adopt State System

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean government has formally declared that starting Friday, it will become mandatory for the country's large-sized private kindergartens to adopt a state accounting system or else face tough penalties. The move, which aims to enhance accounting transparency of private kindergartens, is facing strong opposition from kindergarten operators and teachers.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's Education Ministry said on Monday that recent revisions to regulations concerning the finance and accounting of private kindergartens will be enforced starting on Friday.Private kindergartens accommodating at least 200 children will be obliged to adopt the state accounting system known as Edufine, which is currently being used in the public school system.Until now, private kindergartens that operated with both state subsidies and tuition from parents managed their funds in one unified accounting system.This led to some operators committing accounting fraud, budget misappropriation and other irregularities, which was revealed by a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker last year.Amid public uproar, the ministry announced last October that it will implement Edufine for private kindergartens in a step-by-step process, starting with some 580 larger kindergartens in March this year and extend to cover the rest by March 2020.The Korea Kindergarten Association, which represents most of the large-sized private kindergartens, strongly opposes the system, saying it infringes on their property rights.Tens of thousands of members of the association took part in a mass rally in front of the National Assembly on Monday.Kindergartens that fail to adopt the system will become subject to the government's correction order.If they continue to ignore their obligations, they will face administrative measures including forced reduction of class sizes, suspension of recruitment, state subsidy cuts and even a maximum one-year prison term or a fine of less than ten million won.The ministry is joining efforts with the Fair Trade Commission, the police and the National Tax Service to sternly respond should members of the kindergarten association decide to suspend operations in mass protest.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.