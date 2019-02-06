Police to Clamp Down on Drug Crimes after Burning Sun Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Police have decided to initiate a crack down on drugs for the next three months after a popular club in the affluent Gangnam district in Seoul is facing suspicions of drug use. The Korean National Police Agency announced that it began on Monday to mobilize one-thousand-63 police officers specializing in drug-related cases to clamp down on drug trafficking.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The police have launched a massive narcotics investigation to crack down on the smuggling and distribution of drugs left undetected at night clubs.More than one-thousand narcotics investigators are mobilized in the three-month operation, which will also clamp down on drug-facilitated sexual assault and filming of victims.This comes as police are probing the club "Burning Sun" for a drug scandal. Staffers at the controversial nightclub in Seoul's affluent Gangnam district are suspected to have drugged female guests, who were sexually abused by VIP customers.Police are also investigating corrupt ties between district police officers and the club, which is now closed.While announcing the crackdown, the National Police Agency encouraged citizens to report drug activity related to the distribution of drugs online and offline, drug use and circulation of videos featuring sex crimes.Authorities will also strengthen measures to protect victims of drug-facilitated sexual assaults by providing them with information on court-appointed lawyers and help them receive counseling.Meanwhile, the Burning Sun club’s co-owner, identified only by his surname Lee, appeared before police for questioning on Monday morning. Lee is suspected of bribing police officers to avoid the suspension of his business for alleged narcotics use, distribution of alcohol to minors, sexual assaults and violence towards customers.Police are grilling Lee on who had passed on the money and to whom the money went to.The club’s former director, Seungri who is a member of the Korean boy band Big Bang, has denied any involvement in the allegations and resigned from his post last month.Last Wednesday, police conducted an on-site inspection and combed through the club’s key facilities, including the VIP rooms, to secure further evidence.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.