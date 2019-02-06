Trump Expects 'Very Interesting' Time During Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he expects a "very interesting two-and-a-half days in Vietnam" as he is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for their second summit in Hanoi.On Sunday, a day before departing for Hanoi, Trump said at the Governors' Ball at the White House that he believes that the upcoming summit will offer “a chance to do something very, very special.”[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"And we have a chance for the total denuclearization of an area of the world that was very dangerous when I first came in or really, more particularly, at the end of the last administration. There were rockets going up, there were missiles going up, there were bombs going off, there were massive cannons being tested."Stressing that he and Kim see "eye to eye" on efforts to achieve denuclearization, Trump, however, said he doesn't want to rush the process.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"What's going to happen, I can't tell you. I think eventually it would but I can't tell you and I'm not in a rush. I don't want to rush anybody. I just don't want testing. As long as there is no testing, we're happy."In a likely response to concerns that the U.S. may offer some easing of sanctions in return for the North's denuclearization steps, Trump emphasized that Washington is not removing the sanctions.