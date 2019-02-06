Trump, Kim Expected to Arrive in Hanoi on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are both expected to arrive in Hanoi on Tuesday for their second summit slated for Wednesday and Thursday.According to the White House on Sunday, Trump will leave Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Considering the flight time and time difference between the U.S. and Vietnam, the American president is expected to arrive in Hanoi late Tuesday.Kim, meanwhile, is traveling across China on a special train. After departing Pyongyang at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Kim's train was spotted in Changsha in south central China Monday afternoon. Running at 60 to 70 kilometers per hour, the train is expected to cross the Chinese border into Vietnam on Tuesday morning.Speculation has been raised that Kim could take a car once he reaches Dong Dang Station in Lang Son, the Vietnamese city on the border with China. Vietnamese authorities have banned all transportation on a 170-kilometer stretch of highway between the town of Dong Dang and Hanoi from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.