Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.09%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) reached a four-and-a-half month high on Monday on growing optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal.



It added two-point-06 points, or point-09 percent, ending the day at two-thousand-232-point-56, the highest since October eighth last year.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-02 points, or point-94 percent, to close at 750-point-40.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121 won.