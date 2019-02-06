Rival Parties Adopt Joint Statement Supporting Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have adopted a joint statement expressing their support for this week's summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.The floors leaders of the ruling party and four opposition parties said Monday that they welcome the smooth preparation for the upcoming Hanoi summit and wish for the success of the talks with the international community.They added that the summit should proceed based on a strong alliance between South Korea and the U.S. and that coordination among relevant countries should be enhanced in the future.Expressing hope that the summit will set a new milestone for North Korea's complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, the parties said the National Assembly will closely monitor the outcome and take nonpartisan action if needed.The statement was co-issued by floor leaders from the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party.