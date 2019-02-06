Menu Content

Rise in Monthly Household Interest Payments Jumps Seven-Fold Compared to Income

Write: 2019-02-25 16:40:37Update: 2019-02-25 18:44:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The average amount of interest households in South Korea have to pay each month is increasing at a much faster rate compared to the rise in their monthly income.

According to data from Statistics Korea on Sunday, household income rose three-point-six percent during the fourth quarter last year compared to a year earlier.

The amount of interest households paid from October to December of last year jumped 24-point-one percent from the previous year, nearly seven-fold compared to their income growth.

The latest trend is an outcome of rapidly-expanding household credit, which jumped five-point-eight percent last year, combined with the rising interest rate reaching a three-year-high of three-point-62 percent in the fourth quarter.

The statistical agency said the particularly high rise in interest was most apparent for households in the low-income bracket whose members are under the age of 30 and working in the service industry.
