Top Office: List of Special Pardons to be Announced Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the Justice Ministry will announce on Tuesday a finalized list of special pardons that will be granted on the centennial of the March First Independence Movement.The announcement will come after the Cabinet approves the list during its morning session.In a regular briefing Monday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the list has been delivered to the top office. He said the Justice Ministry has been deliberating the candidates, and that Cabinet approval is required before the president finalizes the roster for promulgation.Among those considered by the Justice Ministry for special pardons are those imprisoned for protesting the Sewol ferry disaster, the naval base construction on Jeju Island, deployment of the U.S. antimissile system or negotiations with Japan to settle Tokyo's wartime sex slavery issue.The pardons are not expected to include politicians or those convicted of major crimes, including bribery, embezzlement and breach of trust.