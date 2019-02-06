N. Korea Repeats Calls for Corresponding Action from US

With two days remaining before the Hanoi summit, North Korea has reaffirmed the country's willingness to denuclearize and called for corresponding measures from the U.S.The North's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri said Monday that Pyongyang's stance remains unchanged and that if Washington reciprocates North Korea's preemptive efforts with practical steps, the two countries can establish a mutually beneficial relationship.The article said there is nothing that can't be accomplished if the parties set their minds to it, as evidenced in last year's rapid progress in inter-Korean relations.The site reiterated that North Korea is unchanged in its stance to faithfully implement the joint statement from last year's Singapore summit with the U.S., normalize ties with Washington and achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, in the region and around the world.