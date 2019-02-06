Vietnamese Train Station Suspends Operation to Accommodate Kim Jong-un

Photo : KBS News

A Vietnamese train station bordering China has suspended its train operations before North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives on Tuesday.A photo line has also been set up in front of Dong Dang Station in Vietnam’s northern province of Lang Son for media outlets gathering from around the world to cover Kim’s arrival for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi on Wednesday.A large-sized panel bearing the logo of the second Kim-Trump summit was also erected at the station.A local official said the train services between the station and Hanoi were suspended on Sunday and will remain so until Saturday, two days after the end of the summit. It raises speculation that Kim will also take the train back to Pyongyang after the summit.Vietnamese authorities have banned all transportation on a 170-kilometer stretch of highway between the town of Dong Dang and Hanoi from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.The ban was effective starting from 7 p.m. on Monday for vehicles weighing ten tons or more and large-sized cars with at least nine seats.