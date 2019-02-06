Moon Vows Preparation for New Korean Peninsula System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to actively prepare for what he calls a new Korean Peninsula system.Chairing a meeting with top aides on Monday, the president pledged efforts to move away from war and confrontation toward peace and coexistence, and from division and ideology to economic growth and prosperity.He said that South Korea will take the lead and stand not at the periphery but at the center of history. He emphasized that the Korean people are the masters of their own fate on the Korean Peninsula.The president said that should North Korea's economy open, neighboring countries, international organizations and global investment will take part in the process, and that South Korea must stay at the forefront of such efforts.Moon said that if U.S. President Donald Trump succeeds in dismantling the last remaining Cold War system on earth, it would be another great achievement that will clearly go down in world history.He said the Seoul government will not spare its all-out support and cooperation for President Trump's bold diplomatic efforts to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.