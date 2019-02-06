Kindergartens' Association Protests State Reform Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s largest association of private kindergartens has staged a massive rally against the government’s measures aimed at regulating irregularities regarding preschool institutions.The demonstration, organized by the Korea Kindergarten Association, took place in front of the National Assembly on Monday. Organizers said it drew more than 30-thousand kindergarten operators, mostly clad in black clothes to symbolize what they claim is the death of early childhood education.The participants called for the withdrawal of revisions to preschool education enforcement ordinances, particularly taking issue with the clause that bans kindergartens from closing without consent from two thirds of the parents. The association argues it infringes on kindergarten owners’ property rights.However, the association cautioned against the rally being seen as a protest against the public school accounting system that the government is moving to apply to kindergartens.Private kindergartens accommodating at least 200 children will be obliged to adopt the state accounting system known as Edufine from Friday.