Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Gov't on Target with 10.2% of Budget Spending in Jan.

Write: 2019-02-25 18:17:25Update: 2019-02-25 18:38:23

Gov't on Target with 10.2% of Budget Spending in Jan.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has met its target in executing the budget for January. 

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Second Vice Minister Koo Yoon-cheol presided over a meeting on Monday to check fiscal management. 

He revealed 29-point-six trillion won of the central government budget, which is equivalent to ten-point-two percent of its annual budget, was spent last month. The figure is five-point-two trillion won over the target. 

The South Korean government had planned to execute more than 60 percent of the budget allocated to the central government in the January-June period to boost the country’s economy.
List

Editor's Pick