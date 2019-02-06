Rival Parties Fail to Normalize Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties failed to find common ground on major divisive issues, fanning concerns the parliamentary impasse will continue for a second consecutive month in March.Floor leaders of the five major parties, including the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), attended a meeting on Monday morning arranged by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.They had intended to discuss the schedules of parliamentary proceedings for next month, but failed to reach a compromise.The meeting came after LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won raised expectations of a breakthrough with remarks she made earlier that indicated her party will cooperate on the parliamentary session if “minimum conditions” are met.The LKP is calling for a parliamentary probe into alleged property speculation by former DP lawmaker Sohn Hye-won while the DP says parliament should be normalized unconditionally.