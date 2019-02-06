Ruling, Minor Opposition Parties Eye Fast-Track Electoral Reform Legislation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party and three minor opposition parties have in effect agreed to pursue fast-track legislation on electoral reform to bypass disapproval from the main opposition party.The floor leadership of the Democratic Party met with their counterparts of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party at the National Assembly on Monday.Floor Leader Kim Kwan-young of the Bareunmirae Party told reporters afterwards that it is unclear whether they will designate an electoral reform bill as a fast-track bill.However, he said they agreed to keep the possibility open, saying it is virtually the only way to press the Liberty Korea Party(LKP).He said the four parties agreed to try carving out a unified bill on electoral reform at an early date.Asked whether his party may drop its call for a new proportional representation system, Kim said the issue needs to be discussed in the process, adding the three minor opposition parties still want reform on proportional representation.The new proportional representation system, as supported by the minor opposition bloc, ties parliamentary seats to the percentage of voter support each party gains.