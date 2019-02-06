'Trump, Kim Jong-un to Begin Summit with Banquet'

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has learned the imminent second summit between North Korea and the United States in Hanoi will begin with dinner on Wednesday.Multiple sources told KBS that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend a joint banquet Wednesday, but details such as where and what time remain undecided.Some speculate the Hanoi Opera House is where the event will be held as Kim’s de-facto chief of staff Kim Chang-son was spotted checking the facility together with U.S. officials.It is known that a special train carrying the North Korean leader will arrive in Dong Dang Station in the Vietnamese border province of Lang Son on Tuesday morning. He is expected to head to Hanoi from there by car.