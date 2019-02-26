Trump Departs for N. Korea Summit in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has departed for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.Trump boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews near Washington at 12:34 p.m. on Monday.Tweeting from the presidential jet before departure, Trump said that he is looking forward to a "very productive" summit.In a separate tweet earlier in the day, Trump said that North Korea could rapidly become an "economic powerhouse" through "complete denuclearization," adding Kim will make a "wise decision."Shortly before his departure from the White House, Trump expressed optimism during a gathering of governors that he expects a "very tremendous summit," adding that he wants denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said Trump will arrive in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday local time, which is 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Korea.