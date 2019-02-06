Kim Jong-un to Stay at Melia Hotel in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will stay at the Melia Hotel during his visit to Vietnam.The hotel, located in the heart of Hanoi, on Monday placed a notice at all of its rooms that security checkpoint will be set up in the lobby in accordance with the Vietnamese government’s protocol regarding a visit by a “head of state” staying at the hotel.The head of state appears to be referring to Kim, given that North Korean officials and security team checked the hotel multiple times thoroughly ahead of Kim's visit.The notice said the checkpoint will operate from Monday through Sunday.According to multiple sources, Kim will visit Vietnam from Tuesday to Saturday.