S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rises for Third Month in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the third consecutive month in February despite slowing exports.According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) for this month stood at 99-point-five, up two points from a month earlier.The index gained for three straight months, but a larger number of people remained pessimistic about the economy. A reading lower than 100 means there are more pessimists than optimists.The central bank said South Koreans have become more optimistic this month due to the upbeat stock market and hopes for inter-Korean economic exchanges to follow the upcoming Trump-Kim summit.Meanwhile, the index measuring people's sentiment regarding housing prices for the next year fell to a new low of 84, the lowest since January 2013.