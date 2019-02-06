Top Envoys of N. Korea, US Hold Pre-summit Talks on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The top envoys of the U.S. and North Korea continued negotiations in Hanoi for the fifth consecutive day to finalize the agenda for the two countries’ second summit set to open in the Vietnamese capital this week.North Korean special representative for U.S. affairs Kim Hyok-chol was seen leaving the government guesthouse where he is staying at around 5:20 p.m. on Monday and was seen entering the Hotel du Parc in Hanoi where his American counterpart Stephen Biegun is staying.The talks between Kim and Biegun lasted for about 30 minutes.Ahead of the unusually short meeting, Choe Kang-il, acting head of the North American department of North Korea's Foreign Ministry, appeared to have met with Alex Wong, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary for North Korea in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. The two officials are thought to have met at 2 p.m. and held negotiations for over two hours.The short meeting between Biegun and Kim sparks speculation that the two sides significantly narrowed differences on a summit agreement, which would include the North’s steps to denuclearization and the U.S.’s corresponding measures.