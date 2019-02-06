White House: Trump, Kim to Have Initial Meeting, Dinner on Wednesday Evening

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says that U.S. President Donald Trump will begin his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with an initial one-on-one meeting and a dinner on Wednesday.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Monday aboard Air Force One that the leaders' two-day meeting in Hanoi will begin with an official greeting and a meal with advisers.Trump will reportedly be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Kim will also have two aides present and both men will have translators.The White House said Trump and Kim will then hold a series of official meetings on Thursday.