Kim Jong-un Arrives in Vietnam

Photo : KBS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in the Vietnamese border town of Dong Dang on Tuesday after a 66-hour train journey from Pyongyang for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.He arrived at the Dong Dang train station at 8:13 a.m. local time, where he was welcomed by Vietnamese officials.Kim and his entourage are expected to travel to the Vietnamese capital city Hanoi by car for the summit set for Wednesday and Thursday.U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Hanoi late Tuesday.