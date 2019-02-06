Moon Visits Graves of Independence Fighters

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in paid a visit to the graves of independence activists ahead of the March First Independence Movement day.The president visited Hyochang Park in central Seoul on Tuesday along with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and other ministers to pay tribute to Kim Koo, the last premier of the provisional government who steered the independence movement.Moon also paid respects to the so-called three martyrs -- Yoon Bong-gil, Lee Bong-chang and Baek Jeong-gi.A Cheong Wa Dae official said that the president made the visit to celebrate the centennial of the March First Independence Movement and the establishment of Korea's provisional government during the Japanese colonial era.