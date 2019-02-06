UAE Crown Prince to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan will visit South Korea on Tuesday for a two-day trip for a summit with President Moon Jae-in.The presidential office said the two leaders will have a private dinner at the top office on Tuesday, ahead of their summit talks set for Wednesday morning.During the summit, the leaders will check the relations of the two nations as "special strategic partners" and assess bilateral exchanges in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure and energy. They will then adopt a joint statement on bilateral cooperation and have a luncheon.The visit by the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) is the first in five years since February 2014 and comes about a year after President Moon's visit to the UAE.