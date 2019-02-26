N. Korean Leader Arrives at Vietnam's Border Station

Photo : YONHAP News

A train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his entourage arrived at Vietnam's Dong Dang station near the country's border with China on Tuesday.Kim, who is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for their second summit in Hanoi this week, arrived at the border station at around 10:13 a.m. Korea time.The North Korean leader was greeted by Vietnam's high-ranking officials, as well as dozens of security guards, military officers and the police.Security was heightened in the area early on Tuesday as preparations for a welcoming ceremony were under way ahead of Kim's arrival.Following the ceremony, Kim left the station for Hanoi and is expected to arrive at the Vietnamese capital in about two hours.