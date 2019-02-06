US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Arrives in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly arrived in Hanoi ahead of the second summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea in the Vietnamese capital this week.Reuters cited a reporter traveling with Pompeo who confirmed that the secretary arrived on Tuesday.There is speculation that Pompeo, who has been U.S. President Donald Trump’s top envoy in his efforts to improve ties with Pyongyang, may meet his North Korean counterpart Kim Yong-chol in Hanoi to finalize details of this week's summit before Trump's arrival.During his flight to Hanoi, Pompeo tweeted that the administration continues its work to make progress toward the North's denuclearization and furthering relations between the two countries.