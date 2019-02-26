N. Korean Leader Arrives in Hanoi for Second Summit with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.Kim traveled thousands of kilometers and more than 65 hours in an armored train from Pyongyang to Vietnam's Dong Dang station near the country's border with China. From there, he took a car to the Vietnamese capital.The North Korean leader was greeted at the train station, where he arrived at around 8:13 a.m., by high-ranking Vietnamese officials, as well as dozens of security guards, military officers and the police.Trump is scheduled to arrive in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, which is 10:30 p.m. in South Korea.The two-day summit will begin with a brief one-on-one meeting and a dinner on Wednesday, followed by a series of official meetings on Thursday.