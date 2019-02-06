Gov't Grants Special Pardons to More than 4,000 People

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government has unveiled a list of people who will receive special pardons upon the centennial of the March First Independence Movement, including those imprisoned for protesting key social issues. No politicians or businesspeople are among those to be pardoned.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Justice Ministry on Tuesday announced that it was granting special pardons to four-thousand-378 people to mark the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement. It’s the second time the Moon Jae-in government has granted special amnesty.In particular, the beneficiaries include 107 people who were imprisoned for protesting seven controversial issues including the government's poor response to the Sewol ferry disaster, the construction of a naval base on Jeju Island, the deployment of a U.S. antimissile system and an agreement with Japan to settle Tokyo's wartime sex slavery issue.The ministry said special pardons were not granted to people who had harmed others or engaged in violence.The government also pardoned those with serious illnesses, the old and people who committed petty theft or violated traffic rules.Former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, former Gangwon Province Governor Lee Kwang-jae and former lawmaker Lee Seok-ki had been cited as possible candidates, but were excluded as the government decided to withhold pardons for politicians and business tycoons.One of President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges was to restrict pardons for people convicted of crimes such as bribery, breach of trust or embezzlement as part of his efforts to reform society.People convicted of drunk driving or driving without a license were also excluded.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.