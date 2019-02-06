Pompeo: Summit Will Be Important Opportunity For Progress

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed optimism for the second summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea in the Vietnamese capital this week.Posting a picture of himself arriving in Hanoi on Tuesday, Pompeo tweeted that the summit will be an important opportunity to make progress on the commitments of transformed relations, building lasting peace and complete denuclearization made at the inaugural summit in Singapore.During his flight to Hanoi, Pompeo tweeted that the administration continues its work to make progress toward the North's denuclearization and furthering relations between the two countries.There is speculation that Pompeo, who has been U.S. President Donald Trump’s top envoy in his efforts to improve ties with Pyongyang, may meet his North Korean counterpart Kim Yong-chol in Hanoi ahead of the summit, which is set for Wednesday and Thursday.