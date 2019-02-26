Leaders of US, N. Korea Expected to Meet Multiple Times over Two Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leaders of the U.S. and North Korea are set to meet more than once during their second summit scheduled to take place in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday. The White House has revealed that the two leaders will have dinner together Wednesday night before getting down to business on Thursday.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The White House announced on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for dinner Wednesday night in Hanoi before their previously announced second summit meeting.According to the White House press corps, after a brief one-on-one greeting, Trump and Kim are scheduled to have a social dinner.At dinner, the two leaders will be joined by their aides: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney from the U.S. side and Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the central committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party and another official from the North Korean side.During their first social dinner together, the two leaders are expected to focus on building mutual trust and developing friendly ties as they reflect on the progress made since their historical first meeting in Singapore last June.They may also exchange words in regards to the North's denuclearization steps and what the U.S. can offer in return ahead of their big day.While no details have been released about what is expected to be the main event on Thursday, a U.S. government official was previously quoted as saying that the format of the upcoming summit will be similar to the first Singapore meeting.The official said after Trump and Kim hold their one-on-one meeting, there will be lunch and another meeting where they will be joined by their aides.Including a possible stroll together like in Singapore, a signing ceremony of their summit declaration and even a joint press conference afterwards, the two leaders could end up meeting a maximum seven times in Hanoi.With Kim having arrived in Vietnam Tuesday morning and Trump scheduled to land in Hanoi later at night, the two sides are expected to fine-tune details of their leaders' itinerary until the last minute.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.