Moon Emphasizes Dealing with Past Wrongdoings Before Looking Toward Future

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized that settling issues related to pro-Japan collaborators and respectfully treating those involved in Korea's independence movement would be the start of becoming a righteous nation.The remarks, made during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, apparently reflected Moon's position that South Korea’s past wrongdoings should first be set right in order to focus on the future.Marking the centennial of the March First Independence Movement this week, Tuesday's Cabinet meeting was held at a memorial museum for independence activist Kim Koo.Moon said he hopes that the Cabinet's decision on Tuesday to posthumously confer first-grade Order of Merit for National Foundation, which is the most prestigious civil award in South Korea, to Yu Gwan-sun, a key figure in the March First movement, will raise the significance of its 100th anniversary.After paying respects to Kim and other key independence fighters during his first presidential visit to Hyochang Park earlier in the day, Moon reiterated his pledge to bring back the remains of freedom fighter Ahn Jung-geun in cooperation with North Korea and China.Ahn was executed by the Japanese in China, after he assassinated Ito Hirobumi, a four-time prime minister of Japan and the first resident-general of Korea in 1909.Highlighting how far South Korea has come in the global arena during the past 100 years, Moon said what is most important is that the country is now able to take the driver’s seat on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula.