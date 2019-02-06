Japan Notifies US of Plans Not to Resume Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly notified the U.S. of its plans not to resume deliveries of humanitarian aid to North Korea or economic cooperation with the communist country ahead of the second U.S.-North Korea summit.Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun said on Tuesday that while Washington is considering ways to "reward" Pyongyang for its concrete steps to denuclearize, Tokyo has expressed its intent not to take part in assisting the North.During recent working-level talks with the U.S., Japan had said it would be premature to resume economic cooperation with North Korea and send humanitarian aid without assurance of substantial denuclearization steps.A Japanese foreign ministry official was quoted saying that since the Japanese abductee issue remains unsettled with the North, it would be impossible for Japan to send aid to the North, adding that the U.S. understands Tokyo's position.Japan is also reported to have informed the World Food Program and UNICEF of its plan to not permit its contribution to be spent towards supporting the North.