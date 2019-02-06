Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.27%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost five-point-96 points, or point-27 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-226-point-60.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-31 points, or point-44 percent, to close at 747-point-09.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-six won.