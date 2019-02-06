Gov't Begins Drafting Technology Road Map for Hydrogen Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced it will begin to draft a technology road map to build a hydrogen economy starting next month as a follow-up to a broader plan announced last month.The ministry said on Tuesday some 100 officials and experts from six government ministries as well as the industry, academia and think tanks will take part in the endeavor to complete crafting the road map by the third quarter of this year.As of 2016, South Korea's technological standing in the field of hydrogen energy is believed to be about 77-point-seven percent the level of the market leader the United States.Observers say Korea needs to step up efforts to boost technological competitiveness.Discussions on the technology road map will be divided into five categories: production, storage and transportation, utilization and industrial development of hydrogen energy technologies and also issues pertaining to safety, the environment and infrastructure.