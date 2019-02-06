US Media Center Relocated from Hotel Hosting N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would share a Hanoi hotel with the White House press corps failed to materialize as it was announced the latter would be relocated.The Vietnamese foreign ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday that the U.S. media center will be relocated from the Melia Hanoi hotel to the International Media Center a few blocks away.Bloomberg also reported that U.S. President Donald Trump's media headquarters was abruptly relocated from the Hanoi hotel on Tuesday, just hours before the North Korean leader arrived in his motorcade.According to the Bloomberg report, however, the hotel will continue to host journalists from the U.S. who visited Hanoi to cover the upcoming summit between Trump and Kim.