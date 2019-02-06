Gov't Begins Talks on Fiscal Plans for 2019-2023

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun talks to establish fiscal plans to be applied from this year through 2023.Second Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yoon-cheol chaired a meeting Tuesday with ministry officials and private sector experts, kicking off discussions on how to manage state finances for the coming years.Koo said the government was pursuing an aggressive fiscal policy and laying the groundwork for innovative growth in line with the paradigm shift towards building a more inclusive nation. He said that social and employment safety nets were also being expanded, and stressed that the policy focus will continue to be on strengthening innovation and inclusiveness.The vice minister said that state finances should assist in increasing innovative growth achievements and complementing lacking areas in terms of jobs and income distribution.In a bid to seek fundamental solutions, he asked officials to select and concentrate on key tasks that can be reflected in next year's budget plan right away.The government will provide support so that the fiscal discussions can be held more effectively. An interim report on the progress of talks is expected by June.