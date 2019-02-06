Court Reviews Ex-Supreme Court Chief's Bail Request

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, indicted on power abuse charges, appeared at a bail hearing on Tuesday.It was his first public appearance in 33 days since his arrest late last month.In the 2 p.m. hearing at Seoul Central District Court, the former chief justice accused the prosecution of wielding omnipotent power, and said he can't prepare to fight them at trial if he is detained.Yang applied for bail last Tuesday, saying that considerable preparation is necessary to exercise his right to defense at trial.During the deliberation hearing, the former justice argued that he has not a single weapon to fight with, and that it's impossible to review the large quantity of related documents at the detention center.Prosecutors argued that Yang should remain behind bars on grounds that he continues to deny charges of crimes against the Constitution.They said that if bail is granted, he could flee or tamper with witnesses, including former and incumbent justices, and manipulate their testimonies.