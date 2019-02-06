Gov't Honors 42 Local Heroes Recommended by the Public

Photo : KBS News

Local heroes recommended by the public received government awards on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the presidential office.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced the 42 heroes recommended by members of the public for their dedicated efforts to help marginalized groups and those in need.President Moon Jae-in attended the ceremony and personally conferred the honors.Among the 42 recipients was renowned trauma surgeon and professor Lee Gook-jong at Ajou University Hospital, who received Mugunghwajang, the highest order of civil merit.Professor Lee is recognized for his efforts in raising awareness in the lesser known area of severe trauma treatment after he received attention for treating a captain of a South Korean cargo ship who was rescued from Somali pirates and a North Korean soldier who was injured during his defection to South Korea.Other honorees include the Italian Catholic priest Kim Ha-jong who founded Anna House, a homeless shelter in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province after he moved to Korea in 1990.The shelter has provided warm meals to one-point-five million homeless people and helps visitors get back on their feet.Including those awarded on Tuesday, the total number of hero awards conferred stands at 382.