Abe Hopes Trump-Kim Summit to Resolve Abduction Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed hope that the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea will lead to the resolution of the North’s abduction of Japanese citizens and the denuclearization of the communist regime.Abe made the remarks at a senior-level meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet on Tuesday.He said that U.S. President Donald Trump firmly promised to cooperate on the abduction issue as he sits down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, calling the issue the “most important task” for his country.Abe said he anticipates the Trump-Kim summit will lead to resolutions of both the abduction issue and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, adding that Japan will continue to work closely with the U.S. on both fronts.Addressing the complexity involved in the denuclearization process, Abe said Tokyo is keeping in step with Washington regarding specifics of denuclearization and discussions on peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.He refrained from emphasizing international pressure on the North.