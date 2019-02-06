Presidential Office: Moon May Visit US after N. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office says it may consider arranging President Moon Jae-in’s visit to the United States after the second North Korea-U.S. summit is over.A key presidential official revealed the potential move in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, saying the idea emerged when U.S. President Donald Trump told Moon during a phone call that they have many things to talk about.The official said the schedule of the next Moon-Trump summit may be decided when the two leaders hold telephone talks after the Hanoi summit ends on Thursday.There is speculation such a meeting could be arranged next month or in April, but some predict it could be in May, when Trump possibly visits Japan.