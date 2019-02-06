50 Bln Won in Political Contributions Collected in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers collected nearly 50 billion won worth of political contributions last year.According to the National Election Commission, a total of 49-point-five billion won was collected throughout 2018 by 298 lawmakers or around 166 million won per lawmaker.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) led in terms of the average amount of contribution for each lawmaker at 203 million won, followed by the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party.The DP, which is the largest party, also topped the list for total contributions received. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party came in second, followed by the third largest Bareunmirae Party.DP Representative Noh Woong-rae received the most funds among all lawmakers at 324 million won while Lee Woo-hyun of the LKP who is on trial on charges of accepting illegal political funds came in last with ten-point-three million won.