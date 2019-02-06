UAE Crown Prince Tours Samsung Electronics' Semiconductor Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

The leader of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has visited Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor assembly hub near Seoul.According to the South Korean tech giant, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan toured the company’s chip-making plant and exhibition rooms in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday. He was guided by the company’s vice chairman Lee Jae-yong and was also briefed on Samsung’s efforts to prepare for the future.The two were said to have discussed potential cooperation between Samsung and UAE companies on future industries such as 5G telecommunications, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.The Crown Prince of Abu Dhab is on a two-day official visit to South Korea and is set to hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday morning.