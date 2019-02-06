Main Opposition Protests Prosecution's Investigation into Its Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) visited the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday to protest what it called an insincere investigation into its accusations against the government.They left the agency’s building in southern Seoul around five hours later after unsuccessful attempts to meet with Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, who led the protest with some of the party’s experts on judicial matters, said her party filed many allegations and there is doubt the prosecution is properly investigating them.The cases she mentioned include the alleged blacklisting of senior officials of the Environment Ministry and claims of property speculation by former ruling party lawmaker Sohn Hye-won.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) criticized the LKP's move as a challenge to the rule of laws.At an emergency press conference at the National Assembly on Tuesday, DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said the main opposition is threatening the prosecution to do its bidding, arguing such things should not happen.