Kim Jong-un Thanks Vietnam upon His Arrival for N. Korea-US Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says he is very happy ahead of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.According to Vietnamese media outlets, he made the remark when he was greeted by ranking Vietnamese officials upon his arrival at Dong Dang station near the country's border with China on Tuesday morning. He also thanked Vietnam.He thanked the host country once again as he received a bouquet from regional leaders upon his arrival at Melia Hotel in downtown Hanoi where he will stay throughout the two-day summit.Kim’s visit to Vietnam marks the first time in 54 years that a North Korean leader has set foot in the fellow communist country since his grandfather, the North's founder Kim Il-sung.After arriving in Dong Dang, he was initially expected to tour some of Vietnam’s industrial areas first, but instead headed directly to Hanoi.Trump is scheduled to arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, which is 10:30 p.m. in South Korea.The two-day summit will begin with a brief one-on-one meeting and a dinner on Wednesday, followed by a series of official meetings on Thursday.